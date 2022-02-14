Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $198.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

