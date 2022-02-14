Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

