Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

