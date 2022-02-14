Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.95% of Colfax worth $257,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

