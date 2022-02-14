Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

CMA stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. Comerica has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

