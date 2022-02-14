Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

CMLEF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

