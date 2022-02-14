Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) Shares Down 0.2%

Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 51,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Command Security Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC)

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations.

