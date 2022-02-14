Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

