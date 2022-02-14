Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp makes up about 3.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $742,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $43.86. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,879. The stock has a market cap of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

