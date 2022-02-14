Comparing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Canaan alerts:

This table compares Canaan and BE Semiconductor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 11.16 -$32.96 million $0.56 8.64 BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 12.30 $151.10 million $3.76 22.34

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41% BE Semiconductor Industries 37.80% 62.90% 27.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 1 2 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Canaan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.