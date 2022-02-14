Comparing Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $192.19 million 11.57 -$18.71 million ($0.35) -120.37 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 425.13 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.70

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -6.54% -4.24% -3.55% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareDx and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 1 3 1 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

CareDx currently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.80%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given CareDx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

CareDx beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.