Conceal Price Tops $0.22 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Conceal has a market cap of $2.70 million and $7,244.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.16 or 0.99885026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00064778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00244031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00161693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00297708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,586,131 coins and its circulating supply is 12,015,926 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.