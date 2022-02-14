Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.99.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

