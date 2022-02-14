ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 256.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.08. 252,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,872. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.