Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,350.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $40.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,675.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,726.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,713.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,259.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.