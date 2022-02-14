Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,222. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

