Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.48. 6,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,718,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

