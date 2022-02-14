Contrasting Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Growth Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $32.65 billion 0.70 $757.00 million $5.92 12.88 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magna International and Growth Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 1 8 0 2.70 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.74% 16.64% 6.92% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magna International beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

