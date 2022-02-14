Contrasting IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 1,994.81 -$177.87 million N/A N/A IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TuSimple and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 200.82%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.16%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than IonQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

