Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 512,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.