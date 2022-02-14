Convex Finance Market Cap Hits $1.34 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $26.79 or 0.00061665 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $15.56 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,219,462 coins and its circulating supply is 50,113,600 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

