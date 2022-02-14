Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 8.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.89. 684,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,327,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$817.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85.

Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

