CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 14,422 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.17% of CNA Financial worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.