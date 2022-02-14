CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $30.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,096.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,342.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

