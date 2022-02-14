CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 5,472 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

