CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 70,585 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 93,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

