CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

