CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $77.92.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

