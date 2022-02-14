CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 56,814 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,814 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.56. 129,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,111,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.