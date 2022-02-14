CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 5,812 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 90,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,028. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.