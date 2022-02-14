CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. 77,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,762. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.