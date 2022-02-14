CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.