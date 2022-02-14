CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,137,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.90. 104,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

