CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $19.80 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.25% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,517,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.07. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,897. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

