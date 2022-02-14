CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,398 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,300. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

