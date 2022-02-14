CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $29.47 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.