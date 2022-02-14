CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $29.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,154. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.