CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $39.86 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.83. 47,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,873. The stock has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.