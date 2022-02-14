CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 2.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,686. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.