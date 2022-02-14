CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 453,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,358,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.