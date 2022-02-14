CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.90. 104,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,479. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

