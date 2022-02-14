CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 14,422 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.17% of CNA Financial worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.16. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,314. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

