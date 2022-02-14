CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 9,295 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. 65,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

