CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 11,333 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.25% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,897. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

