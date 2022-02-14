CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,205 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 4.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $389.65. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.68 and a 200-day moving average of $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

