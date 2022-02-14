CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 3,057 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.61. 64,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.