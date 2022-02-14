CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 4,148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. 21,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

