CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 4,148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

