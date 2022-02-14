CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,803 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.11. 101,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,894. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,921 shares of company stock valued at $56,552,631. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

