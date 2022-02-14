CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,803 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,921 shares of company stock worth $56,552,631. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

